6 arrested for stealing pecans

Six people were arrested for stealing pecans in Crisp County, which is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Police say two people were arrested on Oct. 25 for allegedly stealing about 100 lbs. of pecans. Meanwhile, an additional four people were also arrested for stealing pecans on Oct. 27 for allegedly taking about $345 worth of pecans.

They were all charged with theft by taking and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.