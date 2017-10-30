Roof leak discovered at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.

Parents and people who actually organized the event are understanding, but say they think these kinks should have been worked out before it was opened and people started paying for events.

It's almost hard to believe, but cell phone video of a rain shower was taken inside the stadium.

Jeff Wolfe saw the unexpected drizzle as he watched his daughter compete in Bands of America. It was the first high school band competition at the billion-dollar facility, and also the first time anyone has reported the roof leaking.

"You could see that leak, you could also see the screen on the halo. It was coming down on the screen as well," says Wolfe.

CBS46 reached out to a stadium spokesperson to find out what happened. They said, "The severe weather conditions and on-going construction led to a few leaks around various parts of the stadium, which is common. All areas were addressed and had no impact on events in the building."

But it's the third time the stadium has had problems in October.

On Oct. 6, we found out the retractable roof would stay closed the rest of the football season because it's not automated. The next week, Garth Brooks fans paid hundreds of dollars for a concert with audio issues.

"I was at the Garth Brooks concert...you know echoing beyond belief," says Wolfe, who added that he heard an echo again Saturday. He and other parents say they understand a new building means a couple of hiccups, but at this point it's getting ridiculous.

There was no damage or delays. Parents and organizers say they still loved being in the stadium and it would be an honor to go back for another competition.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.