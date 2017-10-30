Many hoped new development would eliminate crime in Atlanta neighborhood

Crime is nothing new across metro Atlanta, but in one northwest Atlanta neighborhood, many had hoped new development would help eliminate thefts and burglaries. Now, a string of crimes has some asking what's being done to keep the area safe.

In an instant, Seth Otey's 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was gone, stolen on Saturday from the parking lot at a Public grocery store off Moore's Mill and Marietta Blvd.

"The car pulled up next to me, guy jumped out, got into my car [and] took off," says Otey. "Seems very well-calculated."

Otey's jeep is the third vehicle reported stolen in the parking lot in just the last few months, and there has been six reported car break-ins in the parking lot since June.

CBS46 was there when the store opened this summer. It became the symbol of rebirth for this corner of Atlanta, where neglected and abandoned buildings once stood.

Atlanta city council member Felicia Moore, who represents the district, says the area was plagued by crime before the store was built. Now she is working with the shopping center's developer, Eden Rock, to make sure the grocery store's surveillance cameras are linked to the Atlanta Police Department's Integration Center, as it could help police identify and track criminals faster.

"We also want to make sure that we have security officers, or off-duty police officers there at the appropriate times," says Moore. "It appears 3-6 p.m. seems to be the time people are being targeted."

