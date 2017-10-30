Sunny, pleasant in Atlanta for Halloween - CBS46 News

Sunny, pleasant in Atlanta for Halloween

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Expect sunny skies in Atlanta for Halloween with temperatures in the 60's Tuesday afternoon and evening for trick-or-treaters. 

Will it rain?

  • No

What you need to know

  • After another cold start to your day, temperatures will be slightly warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees in metro Atlanta. This will be the beginning of a warming trend that will continue for the rest of the week. 

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Sunny | 45° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Sunny | 59° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Sunny | 68° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Sunny | 67° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Mostly clear | 62° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly clear | 53° | Northeast wind at 0-5 mph.

Tuesday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 69°
  • Record High: 86° from 2016
     
  • Normal Low: 49°
  • Record Low: 29° from 1917
     
  • Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Slight chance Saturday 

