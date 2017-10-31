Vincent Fort: Fighting for 99 percent if elected mayor of Atlanta

We are now in the home stretch for early voting in the race for Atlanta's next mayor. More than 11,000 people have already cast their ballots, but many more are still waiting.

Early voting ends Friday and the official day for the general election is Nov. 7.

CBS46 spoke with Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.

A protest in Atlanta isn't a protest until Fort gets there. No one running for mayor can take it to the street quite like he can.

"As mayor, I may not be on the picket line a lot, but our principles are going to remain the same," says Fort.

And those pretty much include sticking it to the man, even if he's elected to be the man.

"I think Atlanta wants somebody who's ready to fight for regular people, as opposed to protecting the vested interest of the few," says Fort. "I'm fighting for the 99 percent."

Fort has long been a thorn in the side of city hall and what he sees as its cozy relationship with the rich and powerful.

"If I was concerned about what millionaires and billionaires through about me, I would never have gotten in this race," says Fort. "But I'm in this race now, we're getting a great response from across the city, black, white, old and in between."

He says ending his long run as state senator was worth the run for mayor, where he believes he can get more done and faster.

"Fighting against gentrification, fighting for two years of tuition-free college, fighting to get guns off the street," says Fort.

In September, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders came to Atlanta to campaign for Fort, and Fort also won the endorsement of dozens of Atlanta's black clergy members. The church leaders represent 50,000 potential voters who already know Fort, and also know that it is unwise for the other candidates to underestimate him.

Fort calls his campaign a "movement," and with a solid endorsement from Sanders, he hopes he can duplicate other victories by progressive candidates in the south.

