Vincent Fort: Fighting for 99 percent if elected mayor of Atlanta

Fulton County Schools are short on cash, and until they receive property tax revenue they won’t be making new hires or spending extra money.More >
Fulton County Schools are short on cash, and until they receive property tax revenue they won’t be making new hires or spending extra money.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was in Atlanta Monday, and will remain in the city Tuesday.More >
Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was in Atlanta Monday, and will remain in the city Tuesday.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.More >
It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
Lake Lanier is one of the most popular get-away destinations in north Georgia. Every summer, it's swarmed by boaters, swimmers and people just looking for a place to relax.More >
Lake Lanier is one of the most popular get-away destinations in north Georgia. Every summer, it's swarmed by boaters, swimmers and people just looking for a place to relax.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching. Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.More >
A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching. Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
There are a dozen names on the ballot right now for mayor of Atlanta, but over the last few weeks, that number has dwindled just slightly.More >
There are a dozen names on the ballot right now for mayor of Atlanta, but over the last few weeks, that number has dwindled just slightly.More >
There are stunning statements and a fiery war or words between the president and two retiring Republican senators.More >
There are stunning statements and a fiery war or words between the president and two retiring Republican senators.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.More >
The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.More >
Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.More >