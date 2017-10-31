Old problems taking place at new Atlanta Publix location

Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.

CBS46 talked with Seth Otey, who had his vehicle recently stolen from the store's parking lot and he tells us, he barely had enough time to even get out of the vehicle before it was gone.

"The car pulled up next to me and the guy jumped out, got into my car and took off. It seems very well calculated," said Otey. "I think there is a false sense of security because everything is shiny and new and you think that you are in a safe area."

Otey's Jeep is the third vehicle reported stolen from the parking lot in just the last few months. There have also been six reported break-ins since June.

The grocery store is in a neighborhood where neglected and abandoned buildings once stood. It's at the intersection of Moores Mill Road and Marietta Boulevard. People who live in the area say it means everything for this evolving neighborhood. The property sat empty for years after the old shopping center at the location was vacated and became a hotbed for criminal activity.

The new Publix is now the anchor store for a larger development in the works. Soon to come will be a bank, nail salon and several other retail businesses.

Atlanta City Council member Felicia Moore, who represents the district, is working with the shopping center's developers to make sure the grocery store's surveillance cameras are linked to the APD's video integration center.

That could help police identify and track down criminals faster.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.