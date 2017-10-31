Police warn parents of dangers while trick-or-treating

Children across metro Atlanta are counting the minutes down to trick-or-treating but police a warning parents to remain vigilant and know the hazards of the holiday.

There's several distractions for parents to worry about, including the dangers of traffic accidents. Children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year. And 23 percent of all pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involve a drunken driver.

That's why to help ensure safety this year, AAA offers several safety reminders for parents, trick-or-treaters and motorists. Tow-to-Go is available for Halloween to help prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists.

Make sure you limit your children's access to cell phones and social media as they're out trick-or-treating.

Make sure to walk with your children to make sure they get from house to house safely.

Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight so they can remain visible.

Also, if you're driving, be sure to slow down and scan the roadways for trick-or-treaters.

Another distraction is the possibility of sex offenders in neighborhoods.

Law enforcement are urging parents to learn where any registered sex offenders live and check the sex offender registry online to find the houses you'll need to avoid.

Convicted sex offenders are required to wear an ankle bracelet on Halloween and are restricted from leaving their homes. They're also not allowed to decorate their homes for the holiday, which law enforcement says is enticing to children.

Sheriff's deputies from jurisdictions across metro Atlanta will be checking up on those offenders to remind them of their restrictions.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.