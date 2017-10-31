Georgia man comforts infant as the baby gets his shots

A Georgia man is a hero to all fathers after a video of him comforting his infant child while the baby was getting his shots stormed the internet.

The video shows Antwon Lee comforting his young child Debias King Lee as he gets his newborn shots and vaccinations. Lee and the nurse administering the shots do everything they can to make sure the baby gets the shots with minimal discomfort.

Lee and Debias live in Warrenton, Georgia, about 110 miles east of Atlanta.

The video has been viewed over 11 million times and has nearly 170,000 shares, 107,000 interactions as well as thousands of comments.

