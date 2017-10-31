Canton Police use new technology for vehicle pursuits

Police in Canton are using a new technology to stop drivers without having to chase them.

The department is now using deployable Starchase, LLC GPS tracking devices to avoid putting other drivers at risk by engaging in a potentially dangerous car chase.

The technology is placed on the front of the patrol car and projects a GPS tracking device onto the back of the suspect's vehicle.

The department used the technology during a recent car chase and it worked to perfection.

"We are extremely grateful to have been able to purchase this important equipment. We strongly believe the utilization of the two systems will further enhance our efforts to protect our community, help maintain the safety of our Officers and strengthen our ability to apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity,” stated Police Chief Mark Mitchell.

The department has two of the devices and plans to use them during future vehicle pursuits.

