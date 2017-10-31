Thieves steal luxury vehicles from Hall County dealership

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying two men believed to have stolen two luxury vehicles from a dealership.

The two men are accused of breaking into Global Auto Imports on West End Avenue in Gainesville.

According to the department, the men grabbed keys from inside the building and rammed through the security gate with one vehicle. They then drove off with a Porsche and a BMW.

The Porsche was recovered on Saturday while the BMW, and two suspects, remain missing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case you call them at 770-533-7812.

