CHOA nurses dress up NICU babies for Halloween

A nurse at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite is continuing her tradition of dressing the babies inside the neonatal intensive care unit up for the Halloween holiday.

Tara Funkhauser started the tradition last year and knits the costumes herself. She's made more than 30 costumes for the babies this year.

Check out the babies in their costumes in the slideshow above.

App users, tap here for the pictures.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.