Prep basketball star arrested in connection to Duluth murder

A high school basketball star from Duluth is facing serious charges in connection to the murder of a man on October 14.More >
A high school basketball star from Duluth is facing serious charges in connection to the murder of a man on October 14.More >
A student at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County is in stable but critical condition following a crash that killed three other students at the school on Friday.More >
A student at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County is in stable but critical condition following a crash that killed three other students at the school on Friday.More >
The resident of a Gwinnett County home is hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in a fire on Sunday.More >
The resident of a Gwinnett County home is hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in a fire on Sunday.More >
Words can't describe the pain some feel about the loss of three promising Meadowcreek high school students.More >
Words can't describe the pain some feel about the loss of three promising Meadowcreek high school students.More >
Authorities are trying to locate a man they say is responsible for snatching jewelry on at least two occasions in Gwinnett County.More >
Authorities are trying to locate a man they say is responsible for snatching jewelry on at least two occasions in Gwinnett County.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.More >
It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
Lake Lanier is one of the most popular get-away destinations in north Georgia. Every summer, it's swarmed by boaters, swimmers and people just looking for a place to relax.More >
Lake Lanier is one of the most popular get-away destinations in north Georgia. Every summer, it's swarmed by boaters, swimmers and people just looking for a place to relax.More >