Prep basketball star arrested in connection to Duluth murder

A high school basketball star from Duluth is facing serious charges in connection to the murder of a man on October 14.

Alexander Powell, 17, a 7-foot-tall basketball player who last played for York Prep in Rock Hill, South Carolina after a stellar career at Duluth High School, has been charged with robbery and assault with intent to commit a crime in connection to the death of 21 year-old Akeem Turner on October 14.

A 16 year-old juvenile, who has not been identified, has been charged with felony murder in the case. He's also facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Powell was a standout basketball player at Duluth High School before transferring to York Prep, a top basketball academy in South Carolina. He had offers to play basketball at the University of North Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University and Winthrop University, among others.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the murder occurred during a robbery attempt outside a home on the 4100 block of Plantation Trace Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

