Amazon makes deal to create more than 500 jobs in Macon

Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.More >
It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
Lake Lanier is one of the most popular get-away destinations in north Georgia. Every summer, it's swarmed by boaters, swimmers and people just looking for a place to relax.More >
Lake Lanier is one of the most popular get-away destinations in north Georgia. Every summer, it's swarmed by boaters, swimmers and people just looking for a place to relax.More >