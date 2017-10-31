Amazon makes deal to create more than 500 jobs in Macon

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Amazon.com, Inc. will create more than 500 full-time jobs at a new fulfillment center in Macon-Bibb County. This will be Amazon’s fourth fulfillment center in the state.

“Amazon’s continued investment in our state speaks to our dedication to improve, expand and modernize Georgia’s logistics and distribution network,” said Deal. “As a top national distribution hub, suppliers can reach 80 percent of the U.S. population from Georgia in just a 2-day truck drive or a 2-hour flight. Our robust technology network and world-class logistics infrastructure have been immeasurably beneficial in attracting new business to Georgia and spurring growth for companies already operating here. Georgia’s strategic location, skilled workforce and innovative spirit are a perfect fit for Amazon’s innovative approach to business, as the company’s needs align with many of our key industries, from technology to distribution to connectivity.”

Amazon currently has three operating fulfillment centers in Georgia located in Braselton, Lithia Springs and Union City. Employees at the new facility will pick, pack and ship large-sized items for customers including household furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

Amazon will lease 1 million square feet of industrial space in Macon for the facility. Newly created jobs will include warehouse, management and supervisory positions. Employees at the fulfillment center will receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including medical, dental and vision insurance as well as 401(k) options, performance-based bonuses and company stock awards.

Amazon also offers full-time employees innovative programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

“We are thrilled that Amazon continues to deepen its roots, and grow its presence in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Amazon’s commitment to our state has transformed our technology and logistics infrastructure, and I am glad that Georgia continues to provide Amazon with the resources they need to continue to drive innovation all over the world. We are looking forward to a future filled with continued collaboration with one of the most recognizable technology powerhouses.”

Learn more about job opportunities with Amazon at www.Amazondelivers.jobs.

