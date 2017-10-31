No money, no spending for Fulton Co. schools

Fulton County Schools are short on cash, and until they receive property tax revenue they won’t be making new hires or spending extra money.

A moratorium has been placed on out-of-system travel, and student field trips are on hold while a process is developed to limit district costs.

“When times are tough, we must prioritize,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose in a press release. “For the remainder of this calendar year our focus will be on the daily safety and security of our students and to do everything we can to honor our employees with the compensation they deserve.”

Funds remain allocated for safety and security, federal and state compliance, fuel, and utilities.

“This situation is not through any fault of our own. Fulton County Schools has exercised appropriate spending and prudent spending,” said Dr. Rose.

The superintendent says the lack of funds is directly related to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ vote to freeze property tax value at 2016 levels.

Approximately 63 percent of the district’s budget comes from property tax revenue.

The district is seeking legal relief by joining Fulton County Government and Atlanta Public Schools in pursuing a Tax Collection order.

A hearing is set for Nov. 3.

