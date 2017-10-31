5-year-old child hit by speeding vehicle after exiting school bu - CBS46 News

5-year-old child hit by speeding vehicle after exiting school bus

By WGCL Digital Team
Gloria Belvins (Source: Newnan Police Department) Gloria Belvins (Source: Newnan Police Department)
COWETA COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A five-year-old Lulu Pedrick was struck by an intoxicated driver in a Hummer 2 as she began to cross the street to head home in Newnan.

The Newnan Police Department say 43-year-old Gloria Belvins sped around a curve while switching lanes into oncoming traffic, passed two stopped cars and ultimately struck the child with the front passenger side bumper on the afternoon of Oct. 30.

After exiting the school bus, the bus driver checked for vehicles before signaling to Lulu Pedrick it was safe to cross in front of the bus, but was unable to the little girl before Belvins sped around the bus.

Officials say the school bus was stopped with properly working red lights and stop sign at the time of the incident.

Belvins continued to drive home where she was apprehended.

She is facing charges of DUI, combined influence, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, duty upon meeting a stopped school bus, and passing in a no passing zone.

She is currently held in Coweta County Jail.

The status of Lulu’s condition has not been released by Newnan Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

