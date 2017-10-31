Teenagers who left a homeless veteran paralyzed to serve time in prison

Two Cobb County men who attacked, shot and paralyzed a homeless veteran man on New Year’s Day have plead guilty to their charges.

Cody Austin Gaines plead guilty to robbery and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Blake Allen Sergel plead guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.

The men were 18-years-old when they approached the 57-year-old man sleeping under an overpass near Canton Road Connector and I-75 in Marietta.

The teens demanded money from the veteran, but when he responded that he did not have any Sergel shot the man and took his cigarettes.

Gaines was arrested a few days later for an unrelated event and told the police about the shooting.

The victim indicated that he might not be alive if Gaines did not prevent his friend from firing off another shot.

Assistant District Attorney Theresa Schiefer says “it is intolerable that any innocent victim, particularly one who risked his life serving our country, should have to pay for these teenagers’ utter disregard for human life.”

