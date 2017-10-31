Trick-or-treaters are heading our to collect candy in droves, what parents need to know

Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...More >
Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
Police say a 19-year-old is dead after an accidental shooting in Atlanta.More >
Police say a 19-year-old is dead after an accidental shooting in Atlanta.More >