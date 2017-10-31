3-year-old critical after being left in car for 3 hours; Mom cha - CBS46 News

3-year-old critical after being left in car for 3 hours; Mom charged

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being left in a car for three hours Tuesday in Fulton County. 

Someone saw the child in the car, located in the 6800 block of Smokeridge Drive, and called 911, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department.

The police spokesperson says the child was taken to the hospital with what they believe are heat-related issues due to the windows being rolled up.

The child's mother -- identified as 25-year-old Lillian Stone -- was originally being questioned, and has now been charged with first-degree cruelty to children. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:16:32 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >

  • Old problems taking place at new Atlanta Publix location

    Old problems taking place at new Atlanta Publix location

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-10-31 08:47:07 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot. 

    More >

    Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot. 

    More >

  • Real cricket tacos now served at Philips Arena concession stands

    Real cricket tacos now served at Philips Arena concession stands

    Saturday, October 28 2017 5:01 AM EDT2017-10-28 09:01:21 GMT
    A cricket taco (WGCL)A cricket taco (WGCL)

    One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."

    More >

    One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."

    More >
    •   