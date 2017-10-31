3-year-old critical after being left in car for 3 hours; Mom charged

Police say a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being left in a car for three hours Tuesday in Fulton County.

Someone saw the child in the car, located in the 6800 block of Smokeridge Drive, and called 911, according to a spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department.

The police spokesperson says the child was taken to the hospital with what they believe are heat-related issues due to the windows being rolled up.

The child's mother -- identified as 25-year-old Lillian Stone -- was originally being questioned, and has now been charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

