2 kids trick-or-treating hit by car in Atlanta

Police say two kids who were trick-or-treating were hit by a car in Atlanta Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Monroe Drive NE.

The kids, a 9-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl, were hit by the car after running into traffic, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene and police say no charges are anticipated.

The children were alert and breathing when taken to the hospital, according to the police spokesperson.

