19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Atlanta

Police say a 19-year-old is dead after an accidental shooting in Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairburn Road.

The 19-year-old was accidentally shot by a friend in the stomach, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

