Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson top 1st CFP rankings

NEW YORK (AP) -

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Oklahoma and Ohio State were the next two in the selection committee's initial top 25. The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they've ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling.

    Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot. 

    One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."

