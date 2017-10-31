All clear given after part of Atlantic Station evacuated

Part of Atlantic Station was evacuated in Atlanta Tuesday night while authorities investigated what was described as a suspicious package in the area.

An Atlantic Station spokesperson told CBS46 they evacuated part of the area at the request of authorities as a precaution and for the safety of guests and residents.

The spokesperson says the suspicious package was a backpack and contained nothing dangerous.

