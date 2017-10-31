17-year-old arrested for having gun on school property - CBS46 News

17-year-old arrested for having gun on school property

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Hall County) (Source: Hall County)
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday for being in possession of a stolen gun outside a high school in Hall County.

Police say Rigoberto Garcia had the gun in a car outside East Hall High School. 

The person who drove Garcia to the school was from the Department of Juvenile Justice and learned that Garcia had the gun when they arrived at the school, according to a spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office. 

Police say Garcia gave the semi-automatic pistol to the juvenile justice official, who then gave it to the school resource officer. 

Garcia never entered the high school and was arrested without incident, according to authorities.

He was charged with theft by receiving and possession of a firearm on school property.

Police say he also had an outstanding warrant on another gun charge from when a separate shotgun was found at his home on Oct. 20. Police say Garcia wasn't home when they recovered the first stolen gun. He was also charged with theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 from the Oct. 20 incident.

