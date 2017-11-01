Pep Boys destroys customer's brake system

How well do you know your mechanic?

A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.

Cara Buckhaulter never imagined a simple brake job could go so wrong.

Phil Tanner, a master mechanic who owns AP Motorworks, says the brake job completed by the Pep Boys was a disaster.

"Basically had to replace the braking system because the calipers got so hot, and the brake lines got so hot," says Tanner.

The ordeal started a couple of months ago when Buckhaulter took Pep Boys' recommendation to replace the brakes on her Mazda CX-9. Everything was fine for about a mile and a half until the brakes seized.

Pep Boys dispatched a mechanic.

Buckhaulter says Pep Boys tried to make the repair, but the same thing happened again!

Two master mechanics concluded that instead of filling the brake lines with brake fluid, they used something else.

It cost $4,300 to rebuild the brake system and Buckhaulter asked Pep Boys to pay up. When asked when was the last time she talked with a claims specialist, Buckhaulter said never, adding that she left several messages.

After CBS46 called Pep Boys, the company issued a statement taking full responsibility.

"The safety of our customers and their vehicles is one of the upmost importance to Pep Boys. We recognize that this situation is unacceptable and we are taking steps with the team at the McDonough store to ensure an incident such as this does not happen again."

One week later, Pep Boys sent Buckhaulter $4,300. In addition to the refund, Pep Boys refunded the original charges and the company even sent Buckhaulter a gift card.

If you have a story for Harry, you can email him at BetterCallHarry@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.