Increasing clouds, 70's in Atlanta Wednesday - CBS46 News

Increasing clouds, 70's in Atlanta Wednesday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Expect increasing clouds in Atlanta Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 70's.

Will it rain?

  • Slight chance of a shower. 

What you need to know

  • After a cold start to your day, temperatures will reach back into the low 70's during the afternoon in Atlanta. You'll notice an increase in clouds in the afternoon and evening. While most of us will stay dry, an isolated shower or two isn't impossible in the afternoon. 

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Partly cloudy | 49° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Partly cloudy | 63° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Partly cloudy | 72° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 70° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 67° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 60° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.

Wednesday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 68°
  • Record High: 82° from 2016
     
  • Normal Low: 49°
  • Record Low: 30° from 1993
     
  • Sunset: 6:45 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Saturday 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

