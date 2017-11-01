Increasing clouds, 70's in Atlanta Wednesday

Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...