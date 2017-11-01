'Avengers' movie scene shuts down 14th Street in midtown Atlanta

People who live and work in midtown Atlanta might be concerned Wednesday when they see a street filled with police and emergency responders, but it's all part of the production of the latest entry into the Avengers franchise.

Movie productions are nothing new in metro Atlanta, but it's rare that producers shut down a major street for an entire day in the middle of a work week.

14th Street will be closed in both direction Wednesday between Crescent Avenue and Peachtree Street. It is expected to reopen at midnight.

CBS46 caught a glimpse of several props for the movie, which include a mock NYPD cruiser and a burned-out car. We've learned the scene being filmed will include smoldering cars in the aftermath of a violent battle. Actors will be dressed in law enforcement and first responder costumes. Some will carry SWAT gear. Other actors will play the role of victims.

As part of the scene, SWAT officers will arrest someone inside a lobby, and actors will appear to be hurt outside on the sidewalk. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles also are involved in the scene.

It's unclear which Avenger character will be part the scene, but CBS46 is hearing Thor actor Liam Hemsworth could be on set.

Nearby residents and workers said they received emails letting them know about the production so that they won't think it's an actual crime scene.

