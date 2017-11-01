Part of 14th Street closed Wednesday due to 'Avengers' productio - CBS46 News

Part of 14th Street closed Wednesday due to 'Avengers' production

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Some residents in midtown Atlanta may be concerned when they see a street filled with police and emergency responders Wednesday, but it's all part of the production of the latest entry into the Avengers franchise.

We run across movie productions all the time in metro Atlanta, but it's rare that you find one that shuts down a major street, all day in the middle of a work week.

14th Street will be shut down Wednesday between Crescent Avenue and Peachtree Street.

CBS46 caught a glimpse of one of the props for the movie Tuesday night, which was a burned out car. We've learned the scene being shot will include smoldering and burned out cars in the aftermath of a violent battle. Emergency vehicles will be present with actors dressed in law enforcement and first responder costumes, and SWAT gear. There will also be actors playing victims.

SWAT will be arresting someone inside a lobby, people will be filmed hurt outside on the sidewalk and medics will act out helping them. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles will also be parked outside a building.

It's unclear which Avenger character will be in the scene, but we're hearing Thor actor Liam Hemsworth could be on set.

Some people who live and work in the area received emails letting them know about the production so they won't think it's an actual crime scene.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:16:32 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >

  • Old problems taking place at new Atlanta Publix location

    Old problems taking place at new Atlanta Publix location

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-10-31 08:47:07 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot. 

    More >

    Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot. 

    More >

  • Real cricket tacos now served at Philips Arena concession stands

    Real cricket tacos now served at Philips Arena concession stands

    Saturday, October 28 2017 5:01 AM EDT2017-10-28 09:01:21 GMT
    A cricket taco (WGCL)A cricket taco (WGCL)

    One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."

    More >

    One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."

    More >
    •   