Part of 14th Street closed Wednesday due to 'Avengers' production

Some residents in midtown Atlanta may be concerned when they see a street filled with police and emergency responders Wednesday, but it's all part of the production of the latest entry into the Avengers franchise.

We run across movie productions all the time in metro Atlanta, but it's rare that you find one that shuts down a major street, all day in the middle of a work week.

14th Street will be shut down Wednesday between Crescent Avenue and Peachtree Street.

CBS46 caught a glimpse of one of the props for the movie Tuesday night, which was a burned out car. We've learned the scene being shot will include smoldering and burned out cars in the aftermath of a violent battle. Emergency vehicles will be present with actors dressed in law enforcement and first responder costumes, and SWAT gear. There will also be actors playing victims.

SWAT will be arresting someone inside a lobby, people will be filmed hurt outside on the sidewalk and medics will act out helping them. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles will also be parked outside a building.

It's unclear which Avenger character will be in the scene, but we're hearing Thor actor Liam Hemsworth could be on set.

Some people who live and work in the area received emails letting them know about the production so they won't think it's an actual crime scene.

