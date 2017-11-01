Man, woman accused of stealing children's toys

Police in Gainesville are searching for a man and woman accused of breaking into a Hall County business as well as a children's 'Toys for Tots' donation bin.

According to a post on Gainesville Police Facebook page, The couple allegedly broke into the Rabbit Town Salvage store and the Toys for Tots bin at the Chicopee Mill in Hall County.

The department says the thieves were stealing toys from needy children.

No word on exactly what the suspects stole.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 770-535-3026.

