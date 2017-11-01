Teen killed, two arrested after crash while allegedly racing veh - CBS46 News

Teen killed, two arrested after crash while allegedly racing vehicles

HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A teen is dead and two others are in police custody following a crash in Hall County on Monday.

Jesus Martinez Mondragon, 17, was a passenger in the vehicle being driven 19 year-old Brandon Eduardo Sanchez. According to the Gainesville Police Department, Sanchez was allegedly racing another vehicle down Millside Parkway near Mundy Mill Road when he lost control, crossed the median and struck a tree. 

The other vehicle was being driven by 17 year-old Kevin Padilla Alvarez.

Mondragon was pronounced dead at the scene. Sanchez was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in stable condition before being released.

Sanchez has been charged with the following offenses and is currently in the Hall County Jail:

  • Homicide by vehicle 1st degree
  • Reckless driving
  • Racing
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Striking a fixed object
  • Violation of class CP license

Alvarez has been charged with:

  • Party to a crime of homicide by vehicle in 1st degree
  • Racing on highway or streets
  • Reckless driving

Meanwhile, a service will be held for Mondragon on Friday at the Mission Centro Pastoral in Gainesville. His funeral will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home.

