Teen killed in accidental shooting - CBS46 News

Teen killed in accidental shooting

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A man is dead after he was accidentally shot in the stomach by his friend on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of Fairburn Road in Atlanta.

According to police, the victim, who has only been described as a 19 year-old man, was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The friend who pulled the trigger has not been identified. No word on charges.

