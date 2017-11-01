Student with stolen gun arrested in parking lot of high school

A teen is in custody after he was found with a stolen gun while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Hall County high school on Monday.

Rigoberto Garcia, 17, was sitting inside the vehicle outside East Hall High School when he turned over the Glock 40 pistol to an employee with the department of juvenile justice. The weapon was reported stolen out of Madison County.

Deputies had previously recovered a stolen 12 gauge shotgun from Garcia's home on Oakdale Drive in Gainesville on October 20.

Garcia is facing two charges of theft by receiving, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail.

