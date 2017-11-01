Four juveniles caught, one on the loose in theft of luxury vehicle

Four juveniles are in custody and police searching for another after they allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen luxury vehicle in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Police received a call about a stolen Mercedes-Benz vehicle near the intersection of Baker Road and Hamilton E. Homes Drive in northwest Atlanta. A tracking device in the vehicle then led police to the suspects' location.

After a brief chase, four of the juveniles were taken into custody while another was able to get away.

No word on a description of the remaining suspect.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.