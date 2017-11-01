Four juveniles caught, one on the loose in theft of luxury vehicle

Four juveniles are in custody and police searching for another after they allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen luxury vehicle in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
A man is dead after he was accidentally shot in the stomach by his friend on Tuesday.More >
Nathan VanBuren, a former Cumming Police Sergeant, was convicted by federal jury in Atlanta of taking bribes in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information.More >
A 17-year-old was arrested Monday for being in possession of a stolen gun outside a high school in Hall County.More >
Two Cobb County men who attacked, shot and paralyzed a homeless veteran man on New Year’s Day have plead guilty to their charges.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...More >
How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
