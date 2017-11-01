Police, off-duty nurse rescue lifeless woman from vehicle

A lieutenant and major with the Morrow Police Department as well as an off-duty nurse are being hailed as heroes after saving the life of a woman who had passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.

Lieutenant Jordan was the first person on the scene and saw the lifeless woman inside her vehicle in the parking lot of the Southlake Mall. Major Greg Tatroe arrived on the scene and after repeated attempts to get the woman's attention, Tatroe grabbed his nightstick and smashed a window in the vehicle and unlocked the door.

As they were pulling her out of the vehicle, they noticed the car was still in drive. Major Tatroe was able to shift the vehicle into park.

The woman was placed on the ground and Lieutenant Jordan began CPR. An off-duty nurse saw what was unfolding and ran over to assist and minutes later, the woman began breathing.

She was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

The lieutenant, major and off-duty nurse are all expected to receive the Morrow Police Life Saving Award.

