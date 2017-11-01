Police, off-duty nurse rescue lifeless woman from vehicle - CBS46 News

Police, off-duty nurse rescue lifeless woman from vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Morrow Police Facebook Source: Morrow Police Facebook
MORROW, GA (CBS46) -

A lieutenant and major with the Morrow Police Department as well as an off-duty nurse are being hailed as heroes after saving the life of a woman who had passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.

Lieutenant Jordan was the first person on the scene and saw the lifeless woman inside her vehicle in the parking lot of the Southlake Mall. Major Greg Tatroe arrived on the scene and after repeated attempts to get the woman's attention, Tatroe grabbed his nightstick and smashed a window in the vehicle and unlocked the door.

As they were pulling her out of the vehicle, they noticed the car was still in drive. Major Tatroe was able to shift the vehicle into park.

The woman was placed on the ground and Lieutenant Jordan began CPR. An off-duty nurse saw what was unfolding and ran over to assist and minutes later, the woman began breathing.

She was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

The lieutenant, major and off-duty nurse are all expected to receive the Morrow Police Life Saving Award.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Friends: man shot, killed by homeowner entered wrong residence

    Friends: man shot, killed by homeowner entered wrong residence

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-10-31 18:49:24 GMT

    An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.

    More >

    An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.

    More >

  • Michigan couple ticketed for having sex on flight

    Michigan couple ticketed for having sex on flight

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-11-01 02:45:02 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.

    More >

    Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.

    More >

  • Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:16:32 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >
    •   