Police searching for suspects after man kidnapped, carjacked

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Henry County Police
STOCKBRIDGE, GA (CBS46) -

Henry County Police are looking for three people accused of kidnapping and carjacking a man at a Walmart location in Stockbridge on Monday.

The department says three suspects, only described as two black males and a black female, kidnapped the man and stole his vehicle and began driving south.

The suspects were last seen Tuesday afternoon at a gas station in Warner Robins.

The victim was later located and is no longer in danger. The victim's vehicle is described as a Honda Accord with the Georgia license tag of RBX2385.

One of the suspects is believed to be from the Valdosta area and police say that's likely where the suspects are.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8252.

