As many as 12 vehicles stolen from Audi dealership in Duluth

Police are searching for several suspects accused of stealing as many as 12 vehicles from an Audi dealership in Duluth on Sunday.

The thefts happened between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. at Audi Gwinnett on Satellite Boulevard.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the men gained access to the facility through a broken lock box in the service area. The 12 vehicles are valued at nearly $400,000.

Two men wearing ski masks are seen on surveillance camera entering the facility and detectives are unsure how all of the vehicles were removed. They believe that there may be additional suspects involved.

If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

