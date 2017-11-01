As many as 12 vehicles stolen from Audi dealership in Duluth - CBS46 News

As many as 12 vehicles stolen from Audi dealership in Duluth

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Gwinnett County PD Source: Gwinnett County PD
DULUTH, GA (CBS46) -

Police are searching for several suspects accused of stealing as many as 12 vehicles from an Audi dealership in Duluth on Sunday.

The thefts happened between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. at Audi Gwinnett on Satellite Boulevard.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the men gained access to the facility through a broken lock box in the service area. The 12 vehicles are valued at nearly $400,000.

Two men wearing ski masks are seen on surveillance camera entering the facility and detectives are unsure how all of the vehicles were removed. They believe that there may be additional suspects involved.

If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 'Avengers' movie scene shuts down 14th Street in midtown Atlanta

    'Avengers' movie scene shuts down 14th Street in midtown Atlanta

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 6:12 AM EDT2017-11-01 10:12:19 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    People who live and work in midtown Atlanta might be concerned Wednesday when they see a street filled with police and emergency responders, but it's all part of the production of the latest entry into the Avengers franchise.

    More >

    People who live and work in midtown Atlanta might be concerned Wednesday when they see a street filled with police and emergency responders, but it's all part of the production of the latest entry into the Avengers franchise.

    More >

  • BETTER CALL HARRY

    Pep Boys destroys customer's brake system

    Pep Boys destroys customer's brake system

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-11-01 04:08:24 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.

    More >

    How well do you know your mechanic? A McDonough woman thought her Pep Boys could handle a basic brake job, but $4,300 later, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.

    More >

  • Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Metro Atlanta eviction rates are highest in the nation

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:16:32 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >

    Renters in Atlanta are more likely to be kicked out than anywhere else in the nation. People say the problem has to do with Georgia Tenant Laws and lack of affordable housing. The site Apartmentlist, asked its users if they’ve ever been evicted, then ranked each region-- metro Atlanta sits at number three. The study found 5.7 percent of Atlanta renters faced eviction, but numbers from a study done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 2015 are even more startling. Anothe...

    More >
    •   