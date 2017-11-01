Baby AJ back in hospital, 24-hour vigil continues

CBS 46 has exclusive new pictures inside the Metro area hospital where Baby AJ continues his fight for a kidney transplant.

He’s captured the hearts of people all over the world. Last Sunday AJ, two, was taken to Children’s Healthcare at Egleston suffering from peritonitis, an infection of the abdomen that can shut down your organs and cause death if not treated.

AJ started to get sick a week ago and we were at the hospital with him when he went for tests.

AJ was born with no functioning kidneys, and his father, Anthony Dickerson, was determined to be a perfect match by doctors at Emory.

READ MORE

But his latest arrest on a weapons charge forces a change of mind by the transplant team. Emory is now asking Dickerson for evidence of compliance from his parole officer for three months before they reconsider allowing him to donate his kidney to his son.

AJ’s mom sent us a message for you at home praying for him. You can see that message in the video player at the top of the page.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 24-hour solidarity vigil organized by Sankofa United Church of Christ began outside of Emory Hospital. Organizers hope Emory will move forward with the transplant as soon as Baby AJ is strong enough for the surgery.

If you'd like to help support Baby AJ, you can visit his GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.