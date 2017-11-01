New technology used to prevent high speed chases

Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are planning for what will happen if they continue to not receive tax dollars from Fulton County.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide or flee.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
People who live and work in midtown Atlanta might be concerned Wednesday when they see a street filled with police and emergency responders, but it's all part of the production of the latest entry into the Avengers franchise.More >
