Does Amazon's future warehouse impact bid for second headquarters?

Amazon will open its fifth warehouse in Georgia in 2018. It's expected to create 500 jobs in the Macon area.

Georgia isn't holding anything back when it comes to bidding for the company's second headquarters, and with 50,000 jobs up for grabs -- along with an average salary of $100,000 -- who wouldn't risk it all?

There are two ways you can look at this -- one is Amazon loves Georgia so much that they'll have five distribution center facilities in the state, or Amazon already has a large enough presence in Georgia and doesn't need its headquarters here.

Chris Lemley has worked in business, marketing and advertising for decades. He says the big announcement of Amazon opening another fulfillment center is a good sign when it comes to winning the bid for its second headquarters.

"There's something they like about Georgia," says Lemley.

Lemley says any business would want to be where it already has good business, but Leonard Wright, the CEO and president of Inpax Shipping, says not so fast.

"I don't think it plays any role into the bid," says Wright.

Wright's company works in Amazon's distribution centers to help with shipping.

"Just opening fulfillment centers, they have over 80 of them in the country, has nothing to do with choosing their second corporate office being here," says Wright.

Amazon is expected to make a decision on its second headquarters in 2018.

