Several units damaged following overnight fire

Several residents of an Atlanta apartment complex have been displaced following a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire started the Retreat at Market Place on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.

Nine units were damaged and as many as 23 people were displaced. Seven other units lost power as well.

No injuries were reported and investigators are still trying to determine a cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

