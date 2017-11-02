Several units damaged following overnight fire

Several residents of an Atlanta apartment complex have been displaced following a fire early Thursday morning.More >
The Atlanta Police Department is hiring an animal cruelty officer. Some people told CBS46 they feel like the police department is putting an emphasis on animals vs. people.More >
Amazon will open its fifth warehouse in Georgia in 2018. It's expected to create 500 jobs in the Macon area. Georgia isn't holding anything back when it comes to bidding for the company's second headquarters.More >
Police say a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being left in a car for three hours Tuesday in Fulton County.More >
People who live and work in midtown Atlanta might be concerned Wednesday when they see a street filled with police and emergency responders, but it's all part of the production of the latest entry into the Avengers franchise.More >
Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
A metro Atlanta woman is claiming employees of the Fayette County Jail discriminated against her based on her religious beliefs.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
