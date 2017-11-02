Two arrested in Peachtree City after violent scuffle caught on camera

Police arrested two people following a confrontation during a traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.

According to The Citizen, which covers Fayette and Coweta counties, 55 year-old Charles Heard was stopped on South Peachtree Parkway near Highway 54 for an outstanding warrant.

Heard didn't initially adhere to the officer's demands and a K-9 dog was brought in to help subdue him. Another man who was a passenger in the vehicle, 17 year-old Chridarrius Heard, was also taken down during the exchange.

The Citizen says Charles Heard was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting and attempting to carjack a woman. Tips eventually led to a warrant issued against Heard.

WATCH the video of the arrest (WARNING: Graphic language and images)

