Credit Union CEO apologizes after picture of insensitive costume surfaces

The CEO of a credit union in Idaho has issued an apology after a picture surfaced on social media of employees dressed as the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team.

An employee at the facility posted the picture to their Facebook page and it caused a huge uproar. So much so that the CEO of the credit union had to post this apology on Facebook explaining what happened.

"An incident of cultural insensitivity occurred yesterday during Halloween that resulted in the posting of a picture to a personal Facebook page. The picture was meant to be a representation of the first Jamaican national bobsled team who gained fame in the 1988 Winter Olympic Games and whose heroics were made famous in the 1993 movie “Cool Runnings”. The 4 female employees are shocked and saddened by the results of their depiction of this famous group of Jamaican athletes and meant no harm or disrespect to anyone.

P1FCU did not post this picture on our Facebook page and offers our apologies to those who were offended by the actions of these employees. The employees involved have been reprimanded.

The need for cultural sensitivity among all Americans is well recognized and we will be reinforcing cultural diversity training with our entire staff."

Chris Loseth, President & CEO

Facebook user Savannah Hurst then posted the picture on her Facebook page and gave some stinging comments and also called for people to stop using the credit union as their financial institution.

Her post has been shared hundreds of times and has several comments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.