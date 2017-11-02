Polk County woman with Stage 4 cancer seeking long lost brother

A Cedartown woman is hoping for one last miracle in her life as she battles Stage 4 lung cancer.

Judy Williams, whose birth name was Judy Marks, created the Facebook page to help locate her brother William David Marks. Judy, William and another sibling were taken from their home and forced into adoption in the 1950's.

Judy and the other sibling were adopted together while William, who the family called "Billy", was adopted to a separate couple when he was 8 years-old. No one in his immediately family knew his whereabouts and are unsure if he is still living locally or out of state.

Judy Williams has a terminal illness and desperately wants to find William before she passes.

If you have any information regarding William's whereabouts. you're asked to reply on Judy Marks' Facebook posted, which is embedded below.

