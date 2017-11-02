Death prompts huge recall of fire extinguishers

Nearly 37 million fire extinguishers made by Kidde Safety are under a recall after it was determined that they could fail to activate during a fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the extinguishers can become clogged or requite excessive force to discharge and fail to activate.

The recall covers extinguishers with plastic handles. The nozzle may also detach if too much force is used to activate it. One death is being blamed on the faulty extinguishers.

The USPSC issued the recall on November 2 and involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

#Recall: 37 million @KiddeSafety fire extinguishers can fail to activate during a fire. One death reported https://t.co/EedIwD3MDN pic.twitter.com/Qv8PHHPRKW — U.S. CPSC (@USCPSC) November 2, 2017

The products under the recall are listed below:

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.