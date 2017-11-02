Man, teen fiance arrested on child pornography charges

A man from Cartersville has been arrested along with his 17 year-old fiance on child pornography charges.

Shawn Ryan Budovic, 27, and his 17 year-old fiance Kayla White of Trenton, Michigan were arrested and three children in White's care are now in the custody of child protective services.

A search warrant was executed on Budovic's home on McKaskey Creek Road on October 31 and agents seized electronic devices containing graphic images of children which appeared to be "homemade."

Investigators later determined that the pictures were taken by White in Michigan and sent electronically to Budovic. The Trenton Police Department in Michigan were notified and they were able to apprehend White and took the three children, ages 3, 4 and 9, into custody.

Budovic is currently in the Bartow County Jail, facing felony charges of computer pornography and child exploitation. White has been charged with child abuse in the first degree in Michigan.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.