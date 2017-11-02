Teen shot in stomach dies at hospital

Police are trying to figure out what happened after a teen was fatally shot in the stomach on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Creste Drive in Decatur.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the unidentified victim lying on the ground with a gun next to him. Police initially thought the death was a suicide but are now investigating the incident as a murder.

The victim told police that he was shot by another person but was unable to provide police with any additional information. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

No word on suspects.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7447.

