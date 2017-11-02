Man scuffles with police during arrest on rape, assault charges

A Hall County man is jailed and accused of raping and sodomizing a woman before fighting with police during an arrest attempt at his home in Alto.

Mark Gibson, 32, was arrested at his home on Mud Creek Road on October 31.

Police say Gibson raped and sodomized the victim and held her captive in his home. When she tried to leave, Gibson allegedly choked her and disabled her vehicle.

The victim was eventually able to escape and call police.

Police obtained a search warrant and when they went to his home, Gibson struggled with officers before he was subdued and handcuffed. He's currently in the Hall County Jail on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, battery, false imprisonment and obstruction.

He was denied bond during an appearance in court.

