Two year-old murder trial comes to a close in Haralson County

A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of felony murder in the death of a Haralson County woman in August of 2015.

The remains of Natoshia Melissa Smith were found on an abandoned property on Coppermine Road on August 29, 2015. Coroners had to use dental records to positively identify the body.

After a lengthy investigation, Randy Leon Pittman Jr. and Carolyn Marie Southers were arrested in connection to the murder in April of 2016. In June of 2016, Pittman was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault, arson and simple battery charges.

Southers was charged with aggravated assault and party to the crime of felony murder. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years probation to serve two years.

Pittman appeared in court on Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years. During the trial, it was revealed that Pittman and Smith were involved in a relationship that ended badly and that's what led to Smith's death. The investigation showed that Pittman had shot Smith in the head.

