FBI searching for female bank robbery suspect

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman responsible for a recent bank robbery and another attempted bank robbery.

On Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., a lone black woman attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on 6063 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. The woman displayed a demand note on her cell phone to the teller. When the robber was denied the money, she left the bank without further incident.

On the same day, at 11 a.m., the same individual entered the Associated Credit Union on Old Grant Road in Ellenwood. She again demanded money via note and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber is described as a black woman in her late-20s to mid-30s standing approximately 5’7 with a slender build, long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black wool cap, black sunglasses, black gloves, black boots and a dark colored messenger bag.

If you have any information about this incident or about this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.