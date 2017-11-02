"Freedom Fighter Bandit" captured near Nashville

A serial bank robber dubbed the "Freedom Fighter Bandit" is in police custody after evading authorities for several months.

Nilsa Marie Urena, 25, was arrested in Tennessee on February 3.

Police say she robbed the Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union near Nashville earlier in the day.

In November the FBI Atlanta Field Office asked for the public’s help to identify a woman responsible for a string of bank robberies and an attempted bank robbery.

She became known as the "Freedom Fighter Bandit" because she told tellers she was "robbing the banks for a cause."

On Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., Urena attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on 6063 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. She displayed a demand note on her cell phone to the teller. When the robber was denied the money, she left the bank without further incident.

On the same day, at 11 a.m., she entered the Associated Credit Union on Old Grant Road in Ellenwood. She again demanded money via note and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

She was described as a black woman in her late-20s to mid-30s standing approximately 5’7 with a slender build, long black hair.

With each robbery Urena changed her look. She is said to have enlisted several male accomplices for each robbery.

Investigators believe she is responsible for seven robberies that occurred between October and January at various metro Atlanta banks.

