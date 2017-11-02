U.S. states with the most recognized hate groups

Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are considering taking drastic measures if they don't soon receive tax money from Fulton County. It could include district-wide furloughs that result in schools being temporarily closed.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A.J. Burgess, the little 2 year-old boy whose father has been denied the chance to give his young son a kidney transplant, has developed pneumonia and has not eaten in two days.More >
Police arrested two people following a confrontation during a traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.More >
The CEO of a credit union in Idaho has issued an apology after a picture surfaced on social media of employees dressed as the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team.More >
